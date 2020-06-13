Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

169 Apartments for rent in Hayfield, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5301 Lake Cove Court
5301 Lake Cove Court, Hayfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2200 sqft
5301 Lake Cove Court Available 08/12/20 BEAUTIFUL ALEXANDRIA TOWNHOUSE - LAKE D'EVEREAUX COMMUNITY - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Townhouse for rent in the Lake D'Evereaux community in Alexandria, Va. Located at Telegraph Rd. and South Van Dorn St.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5609 ASHFIELD ROAD
5609 Ashfield Road, Hayfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2064 sqft
Welcome home to this well-maintained 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home located in Hayfield Farms! Lots of light shines throughout the windows.
Results within 1 mile of Hayfield
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,383
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
16 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,066
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6004 JOUST LANE
6004 Joust Lane, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1232 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATE IN 2019...3 level TOWNHOME**** 3 BEDROOMS AND 3.5 BATHS.**** Main level has open kitchen w/center island, gorgeous cherry hardwood floors, tile backsplash and eat-in kitchen.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7507 CADBURY ROW
7507 Cadbury Row, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1412 sqft
Upgraded Kingstowne TH backing to woods! Maple cabinets, plus stainless & granite in Kitchen. Hardwood floors all main level. Master Bath w/ 2-person soaking tub, skylight, and separate shower. Large deck has stair to hardscape patio.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
4705 Split Rock Rd
4705 Split Rock Road, Rose Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Home on a Quiet Cul-de-sac - Property Id: 281861 Well-maintained Single Family Home on quiet Cul-de-Sac in a very nice and convenient location.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6528 TRASK TER
6528 Trask Terrace, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6528 Trask Terrace, a charming 2-car garage townhome in the beautiful Kingstowne community.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7029 ASHLEIGH MANOR COURT
7029 Ashleigh Manor Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2532 sqft
WONDERFUL 3BR, 2FB & 2HB END-UNIT GAR TOWNHOME...GORGEOUS WOOD FLRS ON MAINLVL..UPDATED KIT W/ GRANITE, ADDITIONAL CABINETS & SS APPL....FAM RM W/ FP & W/O TOSUNDECK..SEP DIN RM..HUGE MBR SUITE W/ UPGRADED BATH W/ SEP TUB &SHOWER..

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6014 KESTNER CIRCLE
6014 Kestner Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1320 sqft
WONDERFUL RENTAL WITH INVITING FRONT PORCH**3BR-3.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6322 DUNMAN WAY
6322 Dunman Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Welcome to 6322 Dunman Way, a charming 2-car garage end-unit townhome backing to trees in the popular Kingstowne community.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY
6026 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Welcome to 6026 Wescott Hills Way, an exquisite 3 level townhouse with a garage backing to trees, in the highly sought after Kingstowne community.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6951 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE
6951 Mary Caroline Circle, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1539 sqft
Gorgeous 2 -LEVEL 3 Be 2 Ba condo with LARGE Loft and wood burning FIREPLACE in Alexandria. Freshly painted. Kitchen with breakfast area and separate dining room. LARGE master bedroom with Master Bath. Lots of closet space and storage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7118 DIJOHN COURT DR
7118 Dijohn Court Drive, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to 7118 Dijohn Court Drive, a lovely 3-level townhouse with new windows backing to a treed common area in a fabulous Alexandria, VA location! This home features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
4350 ROCK CREEK RD
4350 Rock Creek Road, Groveton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1820 sqft
2-story updated colonial with 4 bedrooms on the second level! Hardwood floors throughout; family room off the open kitchen has doors that lead to the patio; laundry on main level w/mudroom. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bath.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7506 CADBURY ROW
7506 Cadbury Row, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1838 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.55 BA, Brick end Unit town home in popular Kingstowne neighborhood. Home has separate dining room living room with walkout to large deck in fence backyard. Huge Master Bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings and luxury bath.
Results within 5 miles of Hayfield
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
47 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,725
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
$
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
Minutes away from Washington, these homes have designer flooring, fully-equipped kitchens and plush carpeting for effective soundproofing. Residents have access to free parking and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
$
18 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1160 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
63 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
39 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Fort Belvoir
32 Units Available
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,735
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1182 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hayfield, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hayfield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

