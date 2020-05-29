All apartments in Hayfield
5609 ASHFIELD ROAD
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:48 PM

5609 ASHFIELD ROAD

5609 Ashfield Road · (703) 569-7870
Location

5609 Ashfield Road, Hayfield, VA 22315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome home to this well-maintained 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home located in Hayfield Farms! Lots of light shines throughout the windows. On the main level the family room spans the width of the home and is adjacent to the eat in kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and table space. Continue walking through to a sparking powder room, a conveniently located office, and a separate dining room. The mud room doubles as a laundry room with ample space and a separate door to the rear yard. There are 4 bedrooms each with a ceiling fan. There is also a bonus room that can be used as additional storage. Walk-out exit from the kitchen onto a concrete patio to a fully-fenced in rear yard. Short distance to Fort Belvoir, shopping, Springfield Metro, Bus Stop, 495 and Rt. 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 ASHFIELD ROAD have any available units?
5609 ASHFIELD ROAD has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5609 ASHFIELD ROAD have?
Some of 5609 ASHFIELD ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5609 ASHFIELD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5609 ASHFIELD ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 ASHFIELD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5609 ASHFIELD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hayfield.
Does 5609 ASHFIELD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5609 ASHFIELD ROAD does offer parking.
Does 5609 ASHFIELD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 ASHFIELD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 ASHFIELD ROAD have a pool?
No, 5609 ASHFIELD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5609 ASHFIELD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5609 ASHFIELD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 ASHFIELD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5609 ASHFIELD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5609 ASHFIELD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5609 ASHFIELD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
