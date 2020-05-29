5609 ASHFIELD ROAD

Amenities

Welcome home to this well-maintained 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home located in Hayfield Farms! Lots of light shines throughout the windows. On the main level the family room spans the width of the home and is adjacent to the eat in kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and table space. Continue walking through to a sparking powder room, a conveniently located office, and a separate dining room. The mud room doubles as a laundry room with ample space and a separate door to the rear yard. There are 4 bedrooms each with a ceiling fan. There is also a bonus room that can be used as additional storage. Walk-out exit from the kitchen onto a concrete patio to a fully-fenced in rear yard. Short distance to Fort Belvoir, shopping, Springfield Metro, Bus Stop, 495 and Rt. 1.