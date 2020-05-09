All apartments in Hayfield
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

5408 DUNSMORE ROAD

5408 Dunsmore Road · No Longer Available
Location

5408 Dunsmore Road, Hayfield, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. HARDWOOD FLOORING, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS. UPDATED BATHS. LARGE REC ROOM WITH WOOD FIREPLACE. SUN ROOM OFF REC ROOM AND DECK OFF D/ROOM. REAR FENCED IN YARD. DON'T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD have any available units?
5408 DUNSMORE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hayfield, VA.
What amenities does 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD have?
Some of 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5408 DUNSMORE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hayfield.
Does 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD offer parking?
No, 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD have a pool?
No, 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

