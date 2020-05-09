BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. HARDWOOD FLOORING, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS. UPDATED BATHS. LARGE REC ROOM WITH WOOD FIREPLACE. SUN ROOM OFF REC ROOM AND DECK OFF D/ROOM. REAR FENCED IN YARD. DON'T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD have any available units?
5408 DUNSMORE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hayfield, VA.
What amenities does 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD have?
Some of 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 DUNSMORE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5408 DUNSMORE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.