Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill guest parking

5301 Lake Cove Court Available 08/12/20 BEAUTIFUL ALEXANDRIA TOWNHOUSE - LAKE D'EVEREAUX COMMUNITY - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Townhouse for rent in the Lake D'Evereaux community in Alexandria, Va. Located at Telegraph Rd. and South Van Dorn St.

Located 5 minutes from the sought after Kingstowne City Center. Wegmans down the road (3 minutes)



Walk-Out Basement: Fully finished (with fireplace and wood floors), 1 bedroom, full bathroom, walk-in closet in bedroom. Large Laundry Room. Storage under basement stairs.



Main Floor: Wood floors, with carpet in living room (fireplace as well), with Tiled Kitchen and Entryway. Newly updated kitchen. 1/2 bathroom. Double Gas oven/stove, dishwasher, microwave and fridge/freezer (stainless steel) included.



Pet Deposit is $250 -NON REFUNDABLE



Upper Level: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms.

Master Bedroom: Bathroom, walk-in closet, and regular closet.

Bedroom 2: Walk-in Closet

Bedroom 3: Closet

Storage Closet

Large deck off the main level with a view of the lake (gas grill included).

Fenced in backyard

Attic storage with flooring and 3 - 12' shelves.

2 parking spots and ample guest parking.

Hayfield Elementary and Hayfield High School, 3 minutes down the road.

3 minutes from TISCOM

5 minutes from Beulah Gate (Ft. Belvoir),

4 minutes to AF-E/AF-S gate.

20 minutes to JBAB(Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling).



Franconia/Springfield metro 5 minutes away, Huntington Metro 10 minutes. 10 minutes to I-495 and I-95.



(RLNE3189601)