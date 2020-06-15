All apartments in Hayfield
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

5301 Lake Cove Court

5301 Lake Cove Court · (540) 628-2226
Location

5301 Lake Cove Court, Hayfield, VA 22315

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5301 Lake Cove Court · Avail. Aug 12

$2,995

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
5301 Lake Cove Court Available 08/12/20 BEAUTIFUL ALEXANDRIA TOWNHOUSE - LAKE D'EVEREAUX COMMUNITY - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Townhouse for rent in the Lake D'Evereaux community in Alexandria, Va. Located at Telegraph Rd. and South Van Dorn St.
Located 5 minutes from the sought after Kingstowne City Center. Wegmans down the road (3 minutes)

Walk-Out Basement: Fully finished (with fireplace and wood floors), 1 bedroom, full bathroom, walk-in closet in bedroom. Large Laundry Room. Storage under basement stairs.

Main Floor: Wood floors, with carpet in living room (fireplace as well), with Tiled Kitchen and Entryway. Newly updated kitchen. 1/2 bathroom. Double Gas oven/stove, dishwasher, microwave and fridge/freezer (stainless steel) included.

Pet Deposit is $250 -NON REFUNDABLE

Upper Level: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms.
Master Bedroom: Bathroom, walk-in closet, and regular closet.
Bedroom 2: Walk-in Closet
Bedroom 3: Closet
Storage Closet
Large deck off the main level with a view of the lake (gas grill included).
Fenced in backyard
Attic storage with flooring and 3 - 12' shelves.
2 parking spots and ample guest parking.
Hayfield Elementary and Hayfield High School, 3 minutes down the road.
3 minutes from TISCOM
5 minutes from Beulah Gate (Ft. Belvoir),
4 minutes to AF-E/AF-S gate.
20 minutes to JBAB(Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling).

Franconia/Springfield metro 5 minutes away, Huntington Metro 10 minutes. 10 minutes to I-495 and I-95.

(RLNE3189601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

