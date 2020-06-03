Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1041 Chicago Avenue Available 08/10/20 Downtown House, Close to JMU-EMU for rent! Advertised price is per bedroom - We have a 6-bedroom home coming available this summer for the 2020-2021 school year! This home rents for $465 per bedroom, with individual leases offered! Home offers bedrooms, living room(s) 2 baths, washer/dryer, and two kitchens! Large backyard with deck, and plenty of parking! Home can be leased to two separate groups. Live downtown Harrisonburg now!



Call Rocktown Realty for more details 540-705-7080



To see other available properties check out our website at www.RocktownRealty.com



Rocktown Realty is located in Harrisonburg, VA and licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia



