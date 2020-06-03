All apartments in Harrisonburg
1041 Chicago Avenue

1041 Chicago Ave · (540) 705-7080
Location

1041 Chicago Ave, Harrisonburg, VA 22802
Park View

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 1041 Chicago Avenue · Avail. Aug 10

$465

6 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1041 Chicago Avenue Available 08/10/20 Downtown House, Close to JMU-EMU for rent! Advertised price is per bedroom - We have a 6-bedroom home coming available this summer for the 2020-2021 school year! This home rents for $465 per bedroom, with individual leases offered! Home offers bedrooms, living room(s) 2 baths, washer/dryer, and two kitchens! Large backyard with deck, and plenty of parking! Home can be leased to two separate groups. Live downtown Harrisonburg now!

Call Rocktown Realty for more details 540-705-7080

To see other available properties check out our website at www.RocktownRealty.com

Rocktown Realty is located in Harrisonburg, VA and licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

(RLNE5632044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

