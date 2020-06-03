Amenities

1039 Cherrybrook Drive Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two Level Townhouse - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet. Main level features spacious living room, kitchen and dining room. Half bath and laundry room with side by side washer and dryer. Full appliance package in the kitchen. Dogs are negotiable with deposit and pet fee. No more than 2 pets with combined weight of 60 lbs. Be sure to check out the video for a virtual tour.



Electric Heat/Heat Pump/Central A/C

Minimum of one year lease term

All exterior maintenance and snow removal provided



Unit similar to video

Chad Branson is an owner/agent.



