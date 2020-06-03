All apartments in Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg, VA
1039 Cherrybrook Drive
1039 Cherrybrook Drive

1039 Cherrybrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1039 Cherrybrook Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802
Reherd Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1039 Cherrybrook Drive Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two Level Townhouse - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet. Main level features spacious living room, kitchen and dining room. Half bath and laundry room with side by side washer and dryer. Full appliance package in the kitchen. Dogs are negotiable with deposit and pet fee. No more than 2 pets with combined weight of 60 lbs. Be sure to check out the video for a virtual tour.

Electric Heat/Heat Pump/Central A/C
Minimum of one year lease term
All exterior maintenance and snow removal provided

Unit similar to video
Chad Branson is an owner/agent.

(RLNE5827354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 Cherrybrook Drive have any available units?
1039 Cherrybrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisonburg, VA.
What amenities does 1039 Cherrybrook Drive have?
Some of 1039 Cherrybrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 Cherrybrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1039 Cherrybrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 Cherrybrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1039 Cherrybrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1039 Cherrybrook Drive offer parking?
No, 1039 Cherrybrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1039 Cherrybrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1039 Cherrybrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 Cherrybrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1039 Cherrybrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1039 Cherrybrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1039 Cherrybrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 Cherrybrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1039 Cherrybrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1039 Cherrybrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1039 Cherrybrook Drive has units with air conditioning.
