Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1033 Cherrybrook Drive

1033 Cherrybrook Drive · (540) 421-4991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1033 Cherrybrook Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802
Reherd Acres

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1033 Cherrybrook Drive · Avail. Aug 15

$1,275

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1468 sqft

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1468 sqft

Amenities

1033 Cherrybrook Drive Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two Level Townhouse - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet. Main level features spacious living room, kitchen and dining room. Half bath and laundry room with side by side washer and dryer. Full appliance package in the kitchen. Dogs are negotiable with deposit and pet fee. No more than 2 dogs with combined weight of 60 lbs. Be sure to check out the video for a virtual tour.

Electric Heat/Heat Pump/Central A/C
Minimum of one year lease term
All exterior maintenance and snow removal provided

Unit similar to video
Chad Branson is an owner/agent.

(RLNE5771813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1033 Cherrybrook Drive have any available units?
1033 Cherrybrook Drive has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1033 Cherrybrook Drive have?
Some of 1033 Cherrybrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 Cherrybrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Cherrybrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Cherrybrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 Cherrybrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1033 Cherrybrook Drive offer parking?
No, 1033 Cherrybrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1033 Cherrybrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1033 Cherrybrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Cherrybrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1033 Cherrybrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1033 Cherrybrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1033 Cherrybrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Cherrybrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 Cherrybrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 Cherrybrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1033 Cherrybrook Drive has units with air conditioning.

