Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage clubhouse hot tub key fob access online portal package receiving playground

Providing area residents with exceptional apartment living, Wilsondale Hampton Apartments is a gem in the heart of Hampton, Virginia.



Discover sleek, modern, spacious one, two and three-bedroom Hampton apartments at Wilsondale that include designer kitchens, a full size washer and dryer, and have been built to the EarthCraft standard for efficiency. Wilsondale Apartments boasts exceptional apartment floor plan design blended with the finest selections to create a peaceful gracious lifestyle.



Wilsondale Apartments in Hampton is meticulously maintained and features a swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, and community room for all apartment residents to enjoy. Additionally, our Hampton Roads retail center located along King Street offers residents added comfort and easy access to local shops and businesses.