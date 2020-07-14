1625 West Pembroke Avenue, Hampton, VA 23661 Wythe
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 1625-09 · Avail. now
$905
2 Bed · 1 Bath
Unit 1625-02 · Avail. Sep 15
$905
2 Bed · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Noah Living at Pembroke Pines.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
dog park
e-payments
online portal
Find a peaceful, comfortable apartment only minutes from downtown Hampton at Pembroke Pines by Noah. These newly renovated apartments feature high-end appliances, family-friendly community spaces, and on-site laundry.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
restrictions: Under 55 lbs + non-aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Noah Living at Pembroke Pines have any available units?
Noah Living at Pembroke Pines has 2 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does Noah Living at Pembroke Pines have?
Some of Noah Living at Pembroke Pines's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Noah Living at Pembroke Pines currently offering any rent specials?
Noah Living at Pembroke Pines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Noah Living at Pembroke Pines pet-friendly?
Yes, Noah Living at Pembroke Pines is pet friendly.
Does Noah Living at Pembroke Pines offer parking?
Yes, Noah Living at Pembroke Pines offers parking.
Does Noah Living at Pembroke Pines have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Noah Living at Pembroke Pines offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Noah Living at Pembroke Pines have a pool?
No, Noah Living at Pembroke Pines does not have a pool.
Does Noah Living at Pembroke Pines have accessible units?
Yes, Noah Living at Pembroke Pines has accessible units.
Does Noah Living at Pembroke Pines have units with dishwashers?
No, Noah Living at Pembroke Pines does not have units with dishwashers.
