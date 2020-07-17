All apartments in Hampton
Find more places like FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hampton, VA
/
FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court

3 Ruby Court · (757) 223-7799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hampton
See all
Coliseum Central
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3 Ruby Court, Hampton, VA 23666
Coliseum Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court · Avail. Nov 10

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1269 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court Available 11/10/20 Updated Central w/ Fenced in Backyard - Fully Furnished Single Family Home
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1269 Square Feet
Remodeled Eat-in Kitchen, with Breakfast Area and Bar, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer and Dryer, Microwave. Beautifully Decorated Living Room with All Amenities and Wood Burning Fireplace! Rental Rate includes All Utilities, WIFI and All Lawn Work. Lots of Driveway/Street Parking, Covered Front Porch, Large Wood Fenced Backyard with Patio Area, 1 Car Attached Garage with Garage Door Opener. Centrally Located on a Cul-de-Sac. Gas Heat, Central Air, Gas Water Heater. 3 Month Minimum Rental with Long Term Lease Allowed, Pets Allowed Outside Only. No Attic Access, No Use of Shed, No Salt on Driveway, Ice maker does not work, owner to provide "Britta" Style Filters and Essentials at Start of Lease Term

(RLNE5823418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court have any available units?
FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court have?
Some of FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court currently offering any rent specials?
FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court pet-friendly?
No, FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton.
Does FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court offer parking?
Yes, FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court offers parking.
Does FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court have a pool?
No, FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court does not have a pool.
Does FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court have accessible units?
No, FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court does not have accessible units.
Does FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court has units with dishwashers.
Interested in FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd
Hampton, VA 23663
Axis Lofts
2581 McMenamin St
Hampton, VA 23666
Wilsondale Apartments
1220 N King St
Hampton, VA 23669
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr
Hampton, VA 23666
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews
Hampton, VA 23666
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane
Hampton, VA 23666
Signature Place
101 Signature Way
Hampton, VA 23666
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv
Hampton, VA 23666

Similar Pages

Hampton 1 BedroomsHampton 2 Bedrooms
Hampton Dog Friendly ApartmentsHampton Pet Friendly Places
Hampton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coliseum CentralHampton Roads CenterBuckroe Beach
FarmingtonWillow OaksWythe
Downtown HamptonFox Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityThomas Nelson Community College
College of William and MaryChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity