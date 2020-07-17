Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3 Ruby Court Available 11/10/20 Updated Central w/ Fenced in Backyard - Fully Furnished Single Family Home

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1269 Square Feet

Remodeled Eat-in Kitchen, with Breakfast Area and Bar, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer and Dryer, Microwave. Beautifully Decorated Living Room with All Amenities and Wood Burning Fireplace! Rental Rate includes All Utilities, WIFI and All Lawn Work. Lots of Driveway/Street Parking, Covered Front Porch, Large Wood Fenced Backyard with Patio Area, 1 Car Attached Garage with Garage Door Opener. Centrally Located on a Cul-de-Sac. Gas Heat, Central Air, Gas Water Heater. 3 Month Minimum Rental with Long Term Lease Allowed, Pets Allowed Outside Only. No Attic Access, No Use of Shed, No Salt on Driveway, Ice maker does not work, owner to provide "Britta" Style Filters and Essentials at Start of Lease Term



(RLNE5823418)