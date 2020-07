Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal package receiving

Avalon Townhomes offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes in a charming, secluded Hampton, VA community. Our renovated, two-story floor plans and thoughtful amenities enhance your way of living. Open layouts provide plenty of room for everyone, with a full-size modern kitchen, generous cabinet space, and large bedrooms with ample closet space. Your upgraded townhome is the perfect place to gather with friends and family - not to mention your four-legged friend!