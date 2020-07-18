66 Cline Dr

Amenities
- 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Family Home with 1,800 Square Feet.
Living room, Den with Fireplace, Newly Remodeled Large Kitchen with Separate Formal Dining Room.
Features: Fresh Paint, New Granite, New Bathroom Vanities and Light Fixtures, New L.V.T. Flooring, Large Laundry Area with Extra Storage and Sink. Newly Refinished Wood Floors. Over-sized 18' x 28' Covered Patio, 1.5-Car Detached Garage, Fenced In Backyard. Electric Water Heater, Natural Gas Heat and Central A/C.
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove.
(RLNE5917362)