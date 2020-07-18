All apartments in Hampton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

66 Cline Dr

66 Cline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

66 Cline Drive, Hampton, VA 23666
Farmington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Family Home with 1,800 Square Feet.
Living room, Den with Fireplace, Newly Remodeled Large Kitchen with Separate Formal Dining Room.
Features: Fresh Paint, New Granite, New Bathroom Vanities and Light Fixtures, New L.V.T. Flooring, Large Laundry Area with Extra Storage and Sink. Newly Refinished Wood Floors. Over-sized 18' x 28' Covered Patio, 1.5-Car Detached Garage, Fenced In Backyard. Electric Water Heater, Natural Gas Heat and Central A/C.
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove.

(RLNE5917362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Cline Dr have any available units?
66 Cline Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hampton, VA.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Cline Dr have?
Some of 66 Cline Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Cline Dr currently offering any rent specials?
66 Cline Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Cline Dr pet-friendly?
No, 66 Cline Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton.
Does 66 Cline Dr offer parking?
Yes, 66 Cline Dr offers parking.
Does 66 Cline Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Cline Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Cline Dr have a pool?
No, 66 Cline Dr does not have a pool.
Does 66 Cline Dr have accessible units?
No, 66 Cline Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Cline Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Cline Dr has units with dishwashers.
