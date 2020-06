Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Exquisitely maintained 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home situated minutes from Langley AFB. This home features a beautifully manicured fenced back yard and the front porch overlooks a large manicured front yard. The home has lots of upgrades and is ready for caring tenants to carry on the owners meticulous care. Due to COVID-19 this home is not available for physical tours until the current tenants leave the property scheduled 7/31/2020.