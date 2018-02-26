All apartments in Hampton
3 Ruby Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3 Ruby Court

3 Ruby Court · (757) 223-7799
Location

3 Ruby Court, Hampton, VA 23666
Coliseum Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Ruby Court · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1269 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Updated Central w/ Fenced in Backyard - Fully Furnished Single Family Home
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1269 Square Feet
Remodeled Eat-in Kitchen, with Breakfast Area and Bar, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer and Dryer, Microwave. Beautifully Decorated Living Room with All Amenities and Wood Burning Fireplace! Rental Rate includes All Utilities, Cable, WIFI and All Lawn Work. Lots of Driveway/Street Parking, Covered Front Porch, Large Wood Fenced Backyard with Patio Area, 1 Car Attached Garage. Centrally Located on a Cul-de-Sac. Gas Heat, Central Air, Gas Water Heater. 3 Month Minimum Rental with Long Term Lease Allowed, Please No Pets. No Attic Access, No Use of Shed, No Salt on Driveway, Ice maker does not work, owner to provide "Britta" Style Filters and Essentials at Start of Lease Term

(RLNE5823418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Ruby Court have any available units?
3 Ruby Court has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Ruby Court have?
Some of 3 Ruby Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Ruby Court currently offering any rent specials?
3 Ruby Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Ruby Court pet-friendly?
No, 3 Ruby Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton.
Does 3 Ruby Court offer parking?
Yes, 3 Ruby Court does offer parking.
Does 3 Ruby Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Ruby Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Ruby Court have a pool?
No, 3 Ruby Court does not have a pool.
Does 3 Ruby Court have accessible units?
No, 3 Ruby Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Ruby Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Ruby Court has units with dishwashers.
