213 Beach Road Available 08/07/20 ***Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 bath on HISTORIC BEACH Road- LARGE Fenced yard, DECK & Front porch** - Welcome to your dream home on Historic Beach Road in FOXHILL!! This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom with 2 bath that has been completely restored! The landscaping is perfectly groomed...The flooring is in excellent condition with flawless marble flooring in the upstairs bathroom with a deep soaking tub. Tile kitchen floors, STAINLESS STEEL appliance & Glass stove top. Beautiful seamless Corian countertops with plenty of cabinets for storage as well as a WALK in pantry with fabulous pair of WASHER & DRYER and room to spare! Large, carpeted, split living area all open and flowing with glass double doors with multiple ceiling fans. LARGE windows bringing in lots of light though out. This pet friendly home has a spacious yard with privacy fence and nice big shed. The back deck and front porch give you ample opportunity to enjoy the sunrise and the sunsets in this wonderful beach Community just minutes from Grand View Island with boat ramps and beaches. Off street parking with room for 4 vehicles!
No Pets Allowed
