All apartments in Hampton
Find more places like 213 Beach Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hampton, VA
/
213 Beach Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

213 Beach Road

213 Beach Road · (757) 395-4274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hampton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

213 Beach Road, Hampton, VA 23664
Fox Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 213 Beach Road · Avail. Aug 7

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
213 Beach Road Available 08/07/20 ***Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 bath on HISTORIC BEACH Road- LARGE Fenced yard, DECK & Front porch** - Welcome to your dream home on Historic Beach Road in FOXHILL!! This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom with 2 bath that has been completely restored! The landscaping is perfectly groomed...The flooring is in excellent condition with flawless marble flooring in the upstairs bathroom with a deep soaking tub. Tile kitchen floors, STAINLESS STEEL appliance & Glass stove top. Beautiful seamless Corian countertops with plenty of cabinets for storage as well as a WALK in pantry with fabulous pair of WASHER & DRYER and room to spare! Large, carpeted, split living area all open and flowing with glass double doors with multiple ceiling fans. LARGE windows bringing in lots of light though out. This pet friendly home has a spacious yard with privacy fence and nice big shed. The back deck and front porch give you ample opportunity to enjoy the sunrise and the sunsets in this wonderful beach Community just minutes from Grand View Island with boat ramps and beaches. Off street parking with room for 4 vehicles!

Call today for more details, showing times, or for similar listings in other areas. Interested in submitting an application? Apply online at :

Real Property Management Hampton Roads
780 Lynnhaven Pkwy #400
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Office- 757-395-4274
FAX- 757-395-4275

This is a service of www.rpmhamptonroads.com
Virginia Beach and Hampton Road's leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online and even take a video tour of our available homes online!

*Photos and videos are provided at the agents discretion, for purposes of advertising only, and may not be an accurate depiction of the current appearance and/or condition of the rental property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Beach Road have any available units?
213 Beach Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Beach Road have?
Some of 213 Beach Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Beach Road currently offering any rent specials?
213 Beach Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Beach Road pet-friendly?
No, 213 Beach Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton.
Does 213 Beach Road offer parking?
Yes, 213 Beach Road does offer parking.
Does 213 Beach Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Beach Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Beach Road have a pool?
No, 213 Beach Road does not have a pool.
Does 213 Beach Road have accessible units?
No, 213 Beach Road does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Beach Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Beach Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 213 Beach Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Axis Lofts
2581 McMenamin St
Hampton, VA 23666
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl
Hampton, VA 23666
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr
Hampton, VA 23666
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews
Hampton, VA 23666
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane
Hampton, VA 23666
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway
Hampton, VA 23666
Signature Place
101 Signature Way
Hampton, VA 23666
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln
Hampton, VA 23666

Similar Pages

Hampton 1 BedroomsHampton 2 Bedrooms
Hampton Dog Friendly ApartmentsHampton Pet Friendly Places
Hampton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coliseum CentralHampton Roads CenterBuckroe Beach
Willow OaksFarmingtonWythe
Downtown HamptonPheobus

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityThomas Nelson Community College
College of William and MaryChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity