Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious end unit townhouse - This very spacious townhouse is available now. The new kitchen is beautiful with granite counter tops and updated appliances along with an open floor plan. The home has fresh paint, carpet and ceramic tile. The living room has working fireplace. Both bedrooms are very spacious and have plenty of closet space. There is a deck out back for entertaining. The application fee is $45.00 and we require 1 month rent for a security deposit. Please contact Lynnhaven Management with any questions or to view the property (757) 955-2010.



Tenants pay for electricity and water

Pet policy: $300 non-refundable pet fee with no breed or weight restrictions

Please also visit our website WWW.LYNNHAVENMANAGEMENT.COM to view other available listings!



Schools in this district are:

BARRON ELEM SCHOOL

BOOKER ELEM SCHOOL

SYMS MIDDLE SCHOOL

KECOUGHTAN HIGH SCHOOL



(RLNE5674132)