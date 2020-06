1 Bayview Court^^

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

2BR/2.5BA end unit townhouse - 2BR/2.5BA END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. LIVING ROOM HAS WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, SEPARATE DINING ROOM WITH EXTRA SPACE FOR SITTING AREA OR OFFICE AREA. EACH BEDROOM HAS FULL PRIVATE BATHROOM. LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR AND CARPET UPSTAIRS. REPLACEMENT WINDOWS THROUGHOUT AND PATIO SLIDING DOOR. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. FENCED PATIO AREA WITH STORAGE SHED. LOCATED WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF BUCKROE BEACH AND NEAR MILITARY BASES, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND INTERSTATE ACCESS. SORRY, NO PETS. NO SMOKING INSIDE PREMISES.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5700609)