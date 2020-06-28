All apartments in Groveton
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:45 AM

6618 QUEENS ROAD

6618 Queens Road · No Longer Available
Location

6618 Queens Road, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
5BR-2Bath Cape Cod on large 1/2 Acre corner lot. 360 feet minimum facing Queens Rd. 2 Driveways-1 on Queens rd, 1 on Kings Hwy. Home has newer roof and windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6618 QUEENS ROAD have any available units?
6618 QUEENS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 6618 QUEENS ROAD have?
Some of 6618 QUEENS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6618 QUEENS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6618 QUEENS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6618 QUEENS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6618 QUEENS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 6618 QUEENS ROAD offer parking?
No, 6618 QUEENS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6618 QUEENS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6618 QUEENS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6618 QUEENS ROAD have a pool?
No, 6618 QUEENS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6618 QUEENS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6618 QUEENS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6618 QUEENS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6618 QUEENS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6618 QUEENS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6618 QUEENS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
