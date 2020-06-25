4410 COLDBROOKE CT

Amenities
Welcome to 4410 Coldbrooke Court. This beautiful 4-bedroom single-family home with a 1-car garage is perfectly positioned on a flat 0.21-acre lot in the desirable Stoneybrooke community. A dramatic 2-story vaulted ceiling highlights the inviting living room. The expansive kitchen-dining room combination features lots of cabinet space and a sliding glass door to the fenced backyard. From the updated baths and 2 spacious main-level bedrooms, to the loft-style upper-level family room with a cozy fireplace, this one has it all. Ideally located, this residence is just minutes from everything, with easy access to the Fairfax County Parkway, Interstates 95/395/495, and 2 Metro Stations.