Groveton, VA
3418 MEMORIAL STREET
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM
3418 MEMORIAL STREET
3418 Memorial Street
No Longer Available
Location
3418 Memorial Street, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
VERY CUTE BRICK CAPE COD WITH HUGE BACK YARD, CLOSE TO MAIN ROADS AND SHOPS.GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF THE ALEXANDRIA.CALL CONTACT FOR COMBO INFO.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3418 MEMORIAL STREET have any available units?
3418 MEMORIAL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Groveton, VA
.
Is 3418 MEMORIAL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3418 MEMORIAL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 MEMORIAL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3418 MEMORIAL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Groveton
.
Does 3418 MEMORIAL STREET offer parking?
No, 3418 MEMORIAL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3418 MEMORIAL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3418 MEMORIAL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 MEMORIAL STREET have a pool?
No, 3418 MEMORIAL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3418 MEMORIAL STREET have accessible units?
No, 3418 MEMORIAL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 MEMORIAL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3418 MEMORIAL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3418 MEMORIAL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3418 MEMORIAL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
