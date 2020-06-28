All apartments in Groveton
3104 FRANKLIN ST
Last updated August 26 2019 at 10:37 AM

3104 FRANKLIN ST

3104 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3104 Franklin Street, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 FRANKLIN ST have any available units?
3104 FRANKLIN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
Is 3104 FRANKLIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
3104 FRANKLIN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 FRANKLIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 3104 FRANKLIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 3104 FRANKLIN ST offer parking?
Yes, 3104 FRANKLIN ST offers parking.
Does 3104 FRANKLIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 FRANKLIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 FRANKLIN ST have a pool?
No, 3104 FRANKLIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 3104 FRANKLIN ST have accessible units?
No, 3104 FRANKLIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 FRANKLIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 FRANKLIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3104 FRANKLIN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3104 FRANKLIN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
