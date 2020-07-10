All apartments in Groveton
2251 Roanoke Dr

2251 Roanoke Drive, Groveton, VA 22307
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
carpet
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
clubhouse
parking
2 BR 1.5 BA Duplex Townhouse minutes away from Old Town Alexandria! *Freshly Painted Deck*Newly Polished Hardwood Floors *Formal Dining Room *Updated Kitchen w/ Ceramic Tile *Enormous Renovated Recreation Room *Bedrooms w/ Plenty of Closet Space *Wall to Wall Carpeting *Fenced in Backyard with Spacious Deck *Great for Entertaining! Convenient access to Route 1 *Available NOW! MUST SEE!!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2251 Roanoke Dr have any available units?
2251 Roanoke Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 2251 Roanoke Dr have?
Some of 2251 Roanoke Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2251 Roanoke Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2251 Roanoke Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2251 Roanoke Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2251 Roanoke Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 2251 Roanoke Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2251 Roanoke Dr offers parking.
Does 2251 Roanoke Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2251 Roanoke Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2251 Roanoke Dr have a pool?
No, 2251 Roanoke Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2251 Roanoke Dr have accessible units?
No, 2251 Roanoke Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2251 Roanoke Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2251 Roanoke Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2251 Roanoke Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2251 Roanoke Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

