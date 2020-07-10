2 BR 1.5 BA Duplex Townhouse minutes away from Old Town Alexandria! *Freshly Painted Deck*Newly Polished Hardwood Floors *Formal Dining Room *Updated Kitchen w/ Ceramic Tile *Enormous Renovated Recreation Room *Bedrooms w/ Plenty of Closet Space *Wall to Wall Carpeting *Fenced in Backyard with Spacious Deck *Great for Entertaining! Convenient access to Route 1 *Available NOW! MUST SEE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2251 Roanoke Dr have any available units?
2251 Roanoke Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 2251 Roanoke Dr have?
Some of 2251 Roanoke Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2251 Roanoke Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2251 Roanoke Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.