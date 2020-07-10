2251 Roanoke Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

2 BR 1.5 BA Duplex Townhouse minutes away from Old Town Alexandria! *Freshly Painted Deck*Newly Polished Hardwood Floors *Formal Dining Room *Updated Kitchen w/ Ceramic Tile *Enormous Renovated Recreation Room *Bedrooms w/ Plenty of Closet Space *Wall to Wall Carpeting *Fenced in Backyard with Spacious Deck *Great for Entertaining! Convenient access to Route 1 *Available NOW! MUST SEE!!