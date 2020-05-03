4213 MIDDLE RIDGE DR

SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BEDROOM, EXTRA LARGE REC ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. FENCED REAR YARD. 1 CAR GARAGE. CONVENIENT TO RT 50, I66, FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY, FAIR OAKS MALL AND GREENBRIAR TOWN CENTER. CHANTILLY HS DISTRICT. NO SMOKING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
