Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:15 AM

4213 MIDDLE RIDGE DR

4213 Middle Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4213 Middle Ridge Drive, Greenbriar, VA 22033

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BEDROOM, EXTRA LARGE REC ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. FENCED REAR YARD. 1 CAR GARAGE. CONVENIENT TO RT 50, I66, FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY, FAIR OAKS MALL AND GREENBRIAR TOWN CENTER. CHANTILLY HS DISTRICT. NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 MIDDLE RIDGE DR have any available units?
4213 MIDDLE RIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbriar, VA.
Is 4213 MIDDLE RIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
4213 MIDDLE RIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 MIDDLE RIDGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 4213 MIDDLE RIDGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbriar.
Does 4213 MIDDLE RIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 4213 MIDDLE RIDGE DR offers parking.
Does 4213 MIDDLE RIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 MIDDLE RIDGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 MIDDLE RIDGE DR have a pool?
No, 4213 MIDDLE RIDGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 4213 MIDDLE RIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 4213 MIDDLE RIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 MIDDLE RIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4213 MIDDLE RIDGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4213 MIDDLE RIDGE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4213 MIDDLE RIDGE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
