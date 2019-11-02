4102 Middle Ridge Dr

Amenities
Newly remodeled home in Greenbriar Neighborhood - Property Id: 164109
Beautiful property nestled in family friendly neighborhood . Conveniently located near commuter routes, schools, jogging trails, shopping, services, local restaurants, parks, movie theaters. Bright and open floor plan with wood floors throughout the house. Completely fenced backyard. Open concept kitchen with Granite, SS appliances, Island/Breakfast bar. Swimming pool pass available during summer season.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164109p
Property Id 164109
(RLNE5197782)