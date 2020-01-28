All apartments in Greenbriar
Find more places like 13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenbriar, VA
/
13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE
Last updated January 28 2020 at 7:00 AM

13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE

13125 Point Pleasant Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenbriar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13125 Point Pleasant Drive, Greenbriar, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
For Rent is this 2 story home in Greenbriar with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms after a total renovation with New flooring, Fresh Paint, Renovated Bathrooms, New lighting throughout the house, New HVAC system with Google NEST thermostat, New Washer/Dryer and New Gas water heater. Enjoy all the upgrades and the energy/cost efficiency that comes with the new appliances. This Single Family home with two car garage has a large fenced backyard and is part of Greenbriar West / Rocky Run / Chantilly High school boundary. Dogs 25lbs or under allowed with a pet deposit and Dogs 25-40lbs allowed on a case basis. NO CATS. Tenants are responsible for the utilities and yard maintenance.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE have any available units?
13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbriar, VA.
What amenities does 13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE have?
Some of 13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Greenbriar 2 BedroomsGreenbriar 3 Bedrooms
Greenbriar Apartments with Washer-DryerGreenbriar Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenbriar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VA
Cascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University