13125 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE

For Rent is this 2 story home in Greenbriar with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms after a total renovation with New flooring, Fresh Paint, Renovated Bathrooms, New lighting throughout the house, New HVAC system with Google NEST thermostat, New Washer/Dryer and New Gas water heater. Enjoy all the upgrades and the energy/cost efficiency that comes with the new appliances. This Single Family home with two car garage has a large fenced backyard and is part of Greenbriar West / Rocky Run / Chantilly High school boundary. Dogs 25lbs or under allowed with a pet deposit and Dogs 25-40lbs allowed on a case basis. NO CATS. Tenants are responsible for the utilities and yard maintenance.~