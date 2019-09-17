12951 Ridgemist Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ecb84a209b ---- 3 Level End 3 Bed 2-1/2 Bath with Deck and Fenced Rear*Wood Floors in the Kitchen with SS Appliances/New Stove Coming*A Formal Living Room, Breakfast Area and Family Room with Fireplace Offers a Versatile Living Space*Spacious Master Suite with Private Bath*Lower Level Rec Room and Exercise Room*Walking Distance to Shopping/Dining*Just Minutes from Fair Oaks Mall/Fairfax Corner/Vienna Metro and RT66*Two Assigned Parking Spaces