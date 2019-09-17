All apartments in Greenbriar
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

12951 Ridgemist Ln

12951 Ridgemist Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12951 Ridgemist Lane, Greenbriar, VA 22033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ecb84a209b ---- 3 Level End 3 Bed 2-1/2 Bath with Deck and Fenced Rear*Wood Floors in the Kitchen with SS Appliances/New Stove Coming*A Formal Living Room, Breakfast Area and Family Room with Fireplace Offers a Versatile Living Space*Spacious Master Suite with Private Bath*Lower Level Rec Room and Exercise Room*Walking Distance to Shopping/Dining*Just Minutes from Fair Oaks Mall/Fairfax Corner/Vienna Metro and RT66*Two Assigned Parking Spaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12951 Ridgemist Ln have any available units?
12951 Ridgemist Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbriar, VA.
What amenities does 12951 Ridgemist Ln have?
Some of 12951 Ridgemist Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12951 Ridgemist Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12951 Ridgemist Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12951 Ridgemist Ln pet-friendly?
No, 12951 Ridgemist Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbriar.
Does 12951 Ridgemist Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12951 Ridgemist Ln offers parking.
Does 12951 Ridgemist Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12951 Ridgemist Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12951 Ridgemist Ln have a pool?
No, 12951 Ridgemist Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12951 Ridgemist Ln have accessible units?
No, 12951 Ridgemist Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12951 Ridgemist Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 12951 Ridgemist Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12951 Ridgemist Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 12951 Ridgemist Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

