Very nice, Bright, Open 2 BR/2 Full BA Apartment, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Deck w/storage, Walk to shopping , Washer/Dryer in apartment, Easy access to I-66, FFX Parkway. Pool. Available immediately. Kitchen renovated.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
What amenities does 12914 GRAYS POINTE ROAD have?
Some of 12914 GRAYS POINTE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
