Greenbriar, VA
12914 GRAYS POINTE ROAD
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:40 AM

12914 GRAYS POINTE ROAD

12914 Grays Pointe Road · No Longer Available
Location

12914 Grays Pointe Road, Greenbriar, VA 22033

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Very nice, Bright, Open 2 BR/2 Full BA Apartment, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Deck w/storage, Walk to shopping , Washer/Dryer in apartment, Easy access to I-66, FFX Parkway. Pool. Available immediately. Kitchen renovated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

