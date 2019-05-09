Rent Calculator
Great Falls, VA
930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE
Last updated May 9 2019
930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE
930 Rolling Holly Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
930 Rolling Holly Drive, Great Falls, VA 22066
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths in Langley school district! MUCH larger than appears. Nearly .66 acres. Oversized garage. Move in quickly. Renters insurance required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE have any available units?
930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Great Falls, VA
.
What amenities does 930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE have?
Some of 930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Great Falls
.
Does 930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 ROLLING HOLLY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
