Prestigious brick house located at 1.2 acre lot in the distinguished area. Just finished all 3 levels. 5 br, 3. 5 ba, 2 fps. Hardwood floors, sunroom, ESIK in kitchen area. Trees and lot were partially cleared .Great schools and location. Fairly new, appliances. VACANT. Short terms CONSIDERED--please call for details. it is ready for you to move in.