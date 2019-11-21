All apartments in Great Falls
355 SPRINGVALE ROAD
355 SPRINGVALE ROAD

355 Springvale Road · No Longer Available
Location

355 Springvale Road, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Enjoy a living in a park sitting area. Renovated house on 2.5 acres. 4 large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms fireplaces. Hardwood floors on main level and upper level. Renovated Kitchen with SS Appliances. master bedroom has a siting area with fireplace. Lower level has 2 large rec rooms. swimming pool will be covered and tenant can't use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 SPRINGVALE ROAD have any available units?
355 SPRINGVALE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 355 SPRINGVALE ROAD have?
Some of 355 SPRINGVALE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 SPRINGVALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
355 SPRINGVALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 SPRINGVALE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 355 SPRINGVALE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Falls.
Does 355 SPRINGVALE ROAD offer parking?
No, 355 SPRINGVALE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 355 SPRINGVALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 355 SPRINGVALE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 SPRINGVALE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 355 SPRINGVALE ROAD has a pool.
Does 355 SPRINGVALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 355 SPRINGVALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 355 SPRINGVALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 355 SPRINGVALE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 355 SPRINGVALE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 355 SPRINGVALE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
