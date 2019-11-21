355 SPRINGVALE ROAD

Enjoy a living in a park sitting area. Renovated house on 2.5 acres. 4 large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms fireplaces. Hardwood floors on main level and upper level. Renovated Kitchen with SS Appliances. master bedroom has a siting area with fireplace. Lower level has 2 large rec rooms. swimming pool will be covered and tenant can't use.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
