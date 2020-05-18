11546 PRESERVE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

~2500 sq ft Fully modern furnished, renovated, UTILITIES included, 2 BEDROOMS (1 bedroom, 1 den), 3 FULL BATHROOMS, Kitchen, seperate Washer/Dryer in unit, seperate entrance basement. No college students or pets, Very friendly owners live on first two levels. See link for video of virtual walk-through; show in person only if necessary. Contact with credit score, number of people, income per year, profession, lease start date, and lease duration. Contact me for link to walk-through tour.