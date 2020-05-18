11546 PRESERVE DRIVE

Amenities
~2500 sq ft Fully modern furnished, renovated, UTILITIES included, 2 BEDROOMS (1 bedroom, 1 den), 3 FULL BATHROOMS, Kitchen, seperate Washer/Dryer in unit, seperate entrance basement. No college students or pets, Very friendly owners live on first two levels. See link for video of virtual walk-through; show in person only if necessary. Contact with credit score, number of people, income per year, profession, lease start date, and lease duration. Contact me for link to walk-through tour.