All apartments in Great Falls
Find more places like 11546 PRESERVE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Great Falls, VA
/
11546 PRESERVE DRIVE
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:22 AM

11546 PRESERVE DRIVE

11546 Preserve Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Great Falls
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11546 Preserve Drive, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
~2500 sq ft Fully modern furnished, renovated, UTILITIES included, 2 BEDROOMS (1 bedroom, 1 den), 3 FULL BATHROOMS, Kitchen, seperate Washer/Dryer in unit, seperate entrance basement. No college students or pets, Very friendly owners live on first two levels. See link for video of virtual walk-through; show in person only if necessary. Contact with credit score, number of people, income per year, profession, lease start date, and lease duration. Contact me for link to walk-through tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11546 PRESERVE DRIVE have any available units?
11546 PRESERVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 11546 PRESERVE DRIVE have?
Some of 11546 PRESERVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11546 PRESERVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11546 PRESERVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11546 PRESERVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11546 PRESERVE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 11546 PRESERVE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11546 PRESERVE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11546 PRESERVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11546 PRESERVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11546 PRESERVE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11546 PRESERVE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11546 PRESERVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11546 PRESERVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11546 PRESERVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11546 PRESERVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11546 PRESERVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11546 PRESERVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Great Falls 3 BedroomsGreat Falls Apartments with Balcony
Great Falls Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreat Falls Apartments with Parking
Great Falls Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VA
Yorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDDale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University