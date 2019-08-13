11530 BROCKMAN LANE

Amenities

Short term rental. Contemporary living with large open rooms, split bedroom floor plan. 6 acres including center stall barn, stables and riding ring. Board fencing and feeders in paddocks. Direct access to horse trails leading to Seneca Park. Picturesque wooded setting! Property access to private community space with picnic area, open field, playground, tennis and basketball courts. 4BR/3BA. Wood stove in Rec Room. 3 car garage and circular drive. Rent includes exterior property/lawn maintenance.