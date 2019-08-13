All apartments in Great Falls
Home
/
Great Falls, VA
/
11530 BROCKMAN LANE
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:38 AM

11530 BROCKMAN LANE

11530 Brockman Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11530 Brockman Lane, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Short term rental. Contemporary living with large open rooms, split bedroom floor plan. 6 acres including center stall barn, stables and riding ring. Board fencing and feeders in paddocks. Direct access to horse trails leading to Seneca Park. Picturesque wooded setting! Property access to private community space with picnic area, open field, playground, tennis and basketball courts. 4BR/3BA. Wood stove in Rec Room. 3 car garage and circular drive. Rent includes exterior property/lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

