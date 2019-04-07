All apartments in Great Falls
Great Falls, VA
11418 Jordan Ln
11418 Jordan Ln

11418 Jordan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11418 Jordan Lane, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eb13ea8008 ----
Enjoy this spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath home beautifully sited on wooded parkland in ideal location! Cul de sac and easy access to Tysons. Gourmet eat-in kitchen w/ island & granite. Formal Living & Dining. Family room opens to Sun room & terrace. Huge Recreation room w/fireplace. Den. Large media/gym, office. Oversize 2 car garage. Recently replaced windows, roof, siding, kitchen more. Great home available now!

Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11418 Jordan Ln have any available units?
11418 Jordan Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 11418 Jordan Ln have?
Some of 11418 Jordan Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11418 Jordan Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11418 Jordan Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11418 Jordan Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11418 Jordan Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Falls.
Does 11418 Jordan Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11418 Jordan Ln offers parking.
Does 11418 Jordan Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11418 Jordan Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11418 Jordan Ln have a pool?
No, 11418 Jordan Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11418 Jordan Ln have accessible units?
No, 11418 Jordan Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11418 Jordan Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11418 Jordan Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11418 Jordan Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11418 Jordan Ln has units with air conditioning.
