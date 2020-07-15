All apartments in Glen Allen
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:27 AM

The Meadows Apartments

1300 Meadowfield Ln · (256) 474-8336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA 23060

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 31I · Avail. Sep 5

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 31G · Avail. Aug 14

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19T · Avail. Aug 29

$1,292

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Meadows Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cc payments
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
accessible
parking
bike storage
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter. We are just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. At The Meadows you can enjoy our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes which offer our residents generous closet and storage space. Our well-planned apartment homes offer features for livability, comfort, and class. From our fully equipped, luxurious kitchens to our washer and dryer in each apartment home, you can end your day on your patio or balcony and enjoy the style of easy living we strive so hard to provide. After a long week our residents can relax by our sparkling swimming pool or work out in our state of the art fitness center. When you want to entertain family and friends we have grilling centers and an outdoor play center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant 18+
Deposit: $500.00 Minimum with Approved Credit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No Weight Restrictions. Rottweilers, Dobermans, and Pit Bulls or Mix Breeds of these breeds Not Allowed.
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking. Other. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Meadows Apartments have any available units?
The Meadows Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Meadows Apartments have?
Some of The Meadows Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Meadows Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Meadows Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Meadows Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Meadows Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Meadows Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Meadows Apartments offers parking.
Does The Meadows Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Meadows Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Meadows Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Meadows Apartments has a pool.
Does The Meadows Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Meadows Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Meadows Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Meadows Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does The Meadows Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Meadows Apartments has units with air conditioning.
