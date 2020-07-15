The Meadows Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet ice maker oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance cc payments bbq/grill internet access package receiving accessible parking bike storage e-payments guest parking online portal

Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter. We are just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. At The Meadows you can enjoy our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes which offer our residents generous closet and storage space. Our well-planned apartment homes offer features for livability, comfort, and class. From our fully equipped, luxurious kitchens to our washer and dryer in each apartment home, you can end your day on your patio or balcony and enjoy the style of easy living we strive so hard to provide. After a long week our residents can relax by our sparkling swimming pool or work out in our state of the art fitness center. When you want to entertain family and friends we have grilling centers and an outdoor play center.