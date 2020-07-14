All apartments in Glen Allen
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen

4118 Whitford Cir · (651) 504-3371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA 23060
Innsbrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 111216 · Avail. now

$1,163

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

Unit 040509 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,173

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

Unit 111212 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,178

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 192108 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,293

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Unit 192105 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,308

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Unit 070814 · Avail. now

$1,403

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 911 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colonial Village at Hampton Glen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
car wash area
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
carport
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Colonial Village at Hampton Glen community is located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Richmond, Virginia. With easy access to I-64 and Gaskins Road, we are also conveniently situated near Springfield Veterinary Center, top-rated universities, multi-cuisine restaurants and shopping centers. Our apartment homes offer one, two and three bedroom floor plans with private patios or balconies, full size washer and dryer connects and spacious walk-in closets. Work it out at our 24-hour cardio and strength training center, then relax in one of two resort-style sparkling pools with sundeck. Host a BBQ in the picnic area complete with built-in grills and then challenge some friends to a game on the basketball or tennis court. When you arrive home park your car in the detached garage and keep your car at its best with the on-site car care center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $160 processing fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $7.99/month; Pest Control: $5.99/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colonial Village at Hampton Glen have any available units?
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen has 21 units available starting at $1,163 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Colonial Village at Hampton Glen have?
Some of Colonial Village at Hampton Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colonial Village at Hampton Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colonial Village at Hampton Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Colonial Village at Hampton Glen is pet friendly.
Does Colonial Village at Hampton Glen offer parking?
Yes, Colonial Village at Hampton Glen offers parking.
Does Colonial Village at Hampton Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Colonial Village at Hampton Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Colonial Village at Hampton Glen have a pool?
Yes, Colonial Village at Hampton Glen has a pool.
Does Colonial Village at Hampton Glen have accessible units?
Yes, Colonial Village at Hampton Glen has accessible units.
Does Colonial Village at Hampton Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Colonial Village at Hampton Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does Colonial Village at Hampton Glen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Colonial Village at Hampton Glen has units with air conditioning.
