Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center car wash area dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed carport cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Colonial Village at Hampton Glen community is located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Richmond, Virginia. With easy access to I-64 and Gaskins Road, we are also conveniently situated near Springfield Veterinary Center, top-rated universities, multi-cuisine restaurants and shopping centers. Our apartment homes offer one, two and three bedroom floor plans with private patios or balconies, full size washer and dryer connects and spacious walk-in closets. Work it out at our 24-hour cardio and strength training center, then relax in one of two resort-style sparkling pools with sundeck. Host a BBQ in the picnic area complete with built-in grills and then challenge some friends to a game on the basketball or tennis court. When you arrive home park your car in the detached garage and keep your car at its best with the on-site car care center.