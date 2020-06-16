All apartments in Glen Allen
Find more places like 1917 Greenstone Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Allen, VA
/
1917 Greenstone Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1917 Greenstone Court

1917 Greenstone Court · (804) 270-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glen Allen
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1917 Greenstone Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1917 Greenstone Court · Avail. Aug 8

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1917 Greenstone Court Available 08/08/20 Lovely New Rental Home in Glen Allen - Greenstone Court is a beautiful, 1622 square foot, three-bedroom, two & half bath home located in Glen Allen. This home boasts a formal dining room and family room, covered porch, and deck. Hurry, this home won't last long!

TO SCHEDULE A PROPERTY TOUR: Please go to our website and complete an online application. To apply online, go to www.rentalhomesinrichmond.com and click on view available properties. Go to the property you are interested in and hit the apply online option. $35 NON-REFUNDABLE fee will apply. Once we have reviewed your application, we will call to set up a time between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to show the property.

No Section 8 accepted.

All applicants are subject to credit approval. All applicants will be required to meet a minimum gross household income (income will be verified). All applicants must be 18 years or older, will be screened for criminal history, and must have acceptable housing references. A $100 processing fee will apply once the application is approved.

All applicants must provide a contact phone number and email address when submitting an inquiry.

NO SMOKING.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3180017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 Greenstone Court have any available units?
1917 Greenstone Court has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1917 Greenstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Greenstone Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Greenstone Court pet-friendly?
No, 1917 Greenstone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Allen.
Does 1917 Greenstone Court offer parking?
No, 1917 Greenstone Court does not offer parking.
Does 1917 Greenstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 Greenstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Greenstone Court have a pool?
No, 1917 Greenstone Court does not have a pool.
Does 1917 Greenstone Court have accessible units?
No, 1917 Greenstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Greenstone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 Greenstone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1917 Greenstone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1917 Greenstone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1917 Greenstone Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln
Glen Allen, VA 75765
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln
Glen Allen, VA 23060

Similar Pages

Glen Allen 1 BedroomsGlen Allen 2 Bedrooms
Glen Allen Apartments with GymGlen Allen Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Glen Allen Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA
Bon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAStafford Courthouse, VA
Falmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VALake of the Woods, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity