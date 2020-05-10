10819 VERDE VISTA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath colonial located on a quiet street in Fairfax. The home features 3 generous bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, & one 1/2 bath; Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with formal dining, living, & gleaming hardwoods throughout. Enjoy summer entertaining from your large deck with access to a private, fenced backyard. You'll find plenty of parking on the paved driveway, with extra parking on the street. This home is ready for you to enjoy...Welcome Home!Apply here: https://apply.link/3frwv69