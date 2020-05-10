All apartments in George Mason
Last updated May 10 2020 at 12:17 AM

10819 VERDE VISTA DRIVE

10819 Verde Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10819 Verde Vista Drive, George Mason, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
Welcome home to this charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath colonial located on a quiet street in Fairfax. The home features 3 generous bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, & one 1/2 bath; Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with formal dining, living, & gleaming hardwoods throughout. Enjoy summer entertaining from your large deck with access to a private, fenced backyard. You'll find plenty of parking on the paved driveway, with extra parking on the street. This home is ready for you to enjoy...Welcome Home!Apply here: https://apply.link/3frwv69

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

