Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Somerhill Farms

7351 Yountville Dr · (703) 997-1834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7351 Yountville Dr, Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerset

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7301-402 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 7321-404 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7300-102 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 7330-202 · Avail. now

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 7300-101 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7310-202 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,235

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1273 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Somerhill Farms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
media room
online portal
trash valet
Escape to lush surroundings and panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains at Somerhill Farms — where idyllic settings and convenient living abound!

Located just minutes from I-66, Route 29, and Route 234. Great shopping and dining are within easy reach. Found in the heart of Prince William County, Somerhill Farms is less than 2 miles from the Lake Manassas Shopping Center which includes Wegmans, plus retail shopping and dining. The nearby Virginia Gateway Plaza features a Super Target, and variety of dining options. You can also make your way to Old Town Haymarket where you can enjoy Giuseppe’s Ristorante Italiano, Cupcake Heaven and the Haymarket IcePlex. Watch your favorite sporting events at Glory Days, or order some seafood at Bonefish Grill, both within walking distance.

Now that your lifestyle activities are covered, come home to well-appointed one, two and three bedroom apartments featuring modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops*, a master ba

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $1000 - up to 2 months rent (Based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $500 amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum (1 dog maximum)
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
rent: $60/month per dog
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned: 1 space included with lease; extra space: $40/month.
Storage Details: No fee

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Somerhill Farms have any available units?
Somerhill Farms has 16 units available starting at $1,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Somerhill Farms have?
Some of Somerhill Farms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Somerhill Farms currently offering any rent specials?
Somerhill Farms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Somerhill Farms pet-friendly?
Yes, Somerhill Farms is pet friendly.
Does Somerhill Farms offer parking?
Yes, Somerhill Farms offers parking.
Does Somerhill Farms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Somerhill Farms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Somerhill Farms have a pool?
Yes, Somerhill Farms has a pool.
Does Somerhill Farms have accessible units?
No, Somerhill Farms does not have accessible units.
Does Somerhill Farms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Somerhill Farms has units with dishwashers.
Does Somerhill Farms have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Somerhill Farms has units with air conditioning.

