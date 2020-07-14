Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking bike storage cc payments e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access lobby media room online portal trash valet

Escape to lush surroundings and panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains at Somerhill Farms — where idyllic settings and convenient living abound!



Located just minutes from I-66, Route 29, and Route 234. Great shopping and dining are within easy reach. Found in the heart of Prince William County, Somerhill Farms is less than 2 miles from the Lake Manassas Shopping Center which includes Wegmans, plus retail shopping and dining. The nearby Virginia Gateway Plaza features a Super Target, and variety of dining options. You can also make your way to Old Town Haymarket where you can enjoy Giuseppe’s Ristorante Italiano, Cupcake Heaven and the Haymarket IcePlex. Watch your favorite sporting events at Glory Days, or order some seafood at Bonefish Grill, both within walking distance.



Now that your lifestyle activities are covered, come home to well-appointed one, two and three bedroom apartments featuring modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops*, a master ba