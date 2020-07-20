Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gainesville, VA
/
8029 COUNTY DOWN COURT
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:35 AM
1 of 38
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8029 COUNTY DOWN COURT
8029 County Down Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8029 County Down Court, Gainesville, VA 20155
Virginia Oaks
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8029 COUNTY DOWN COURT have any available units?
8029 COUNTY DOWN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gainesville, VA
.
Is 8029 COUNTY DOWN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8029 COUNTY DOWN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8029 COUNTY DOWN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8029 COUNTY DOWN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gainesville
.
Does 8029 COUNTY DOWN COURT offer parking?
No, 8029 COUNTY DOWN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8029 COUNTY DOWN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8029 COUNTY DOWN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8029 COUNTY DOWN COURT have a pool?
No, 8029 COUNTY DOWN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8029 COUNTY DOWN COURT have accessible units?
No, 8029 COUNTY DOWN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8029 COUNTY DOWN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8029 COUNTY DOWN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8029 COUNTY DOWN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8029 COUNTY DOWN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Mary Washington
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia