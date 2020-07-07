All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE

7782 Cedar Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7782 Cedar Branch Drive, Gainesville, VA 20155

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous! Spacious townhouse with 1 Car Garage * Over 2400SF* Gleaming hardwood floors in Main Level. Specious Kitchen with Curved Island and Granite Counter-Tops. 42" Cabinets. SS Appliances. Master bedroom w/ walk in closet and separate bathroom. 2 Large Balconies. Close to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE have any available units?
7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE have?
Some of 7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

