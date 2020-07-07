7782 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE

Gorgeous! Spacious townhouse with 1 Car Garage * Over 2400SF* Gleaming hardwood floors in Main Level. Specious Kitchen with Curved Island and Granite Counter-Tops. 42" Cabinets. SS Appliances. Master bedroom w/ walk in closet and separate bathroom. 2 Large Balconies. Close to shopping and dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
