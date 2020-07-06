VERY CLEAN! Townhouse with convenient location to 66 and shopping. Nice open kitchen includes dining area and breakfast room. Large family room in lower level with walk-out to back yard. His/her closets in the master. Washer/dryer included. Ready for you to move right in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7221 TRAPHILL WAY have any available units?
7221 TRAPHILL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 7221 TRAPHILL WAY have?
Some of 7221 TRAPHILL WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7221 TRAPHILL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7221 TRAPHILL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.