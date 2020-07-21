Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 7108 CLARKTON COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gainesville, VA
/
7108 CLARKTON COURT
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:25 AM
1 of 55
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7108 CLARKTON COURT
7108 Clarkton Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Somerset
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Location
7108 Clarkton Court, Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerset
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great home in Somerset. Spacious and bright. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, and transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7108 CLARKTON COURT have any available units?
7108 CLARKTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gainesville, VA
.
What amenities does 7108 CLARKTON COURT have?
Some of 7108 CLARKTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7108 CLARKTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7108 CLARKTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7108 CLARKTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7108 CLARKTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gainesville
.
Does 7108 CLARKTON COURT offer parking?
No, 7108 CLARKTON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7108 CLARKTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7108 CLARKTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7108 CLARKTON COURT have a pool?
No, 7108 CLARKTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7108 CLARKTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 7108 CLARKTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7108 CLARKTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7108 CLARKTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7108 CLARKTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7108 CLARKTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr
Gainesville, VA 20155
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd
Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr
Gainesville, VA 20155
Similar Pages
Gainesville 1 Bedroom Apartments
Gainesville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gainesville 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Gainesville Apartments under $2,000
Gainesville Apartments with Gyms
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Fredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
Huntington, VA
Montgomery Village, MD
Vienna, VA
Groveton, VA
Clarksburg, MD
North Potomac, MD
Fair Lakes, VA
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Chevy Chase, MD
Ballenger Creek, MD
Burke Centre, VA
Triangle, VA
Cherry Hill, VA
Hybla Valley, VA
Kingstowne, VA
Fort Belvoir, VA
Aquia Harbour, VA
Broadlands, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Mary Washington
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia