Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

7007 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE

7007 Little Thames Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7007 Little Thames Drive, Gainesville, VA 20155

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7007 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE have any available units?
7007 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
Is 7007 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7007 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7007 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7007 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 7007 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7007 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7007 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7007 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7007 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7007 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7007 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7007 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7007 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7007 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7007 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7007 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
