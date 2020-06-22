15910 Darling Place - 1

Amenities

Welcome home to this immaculate luxury living townhome located in the Villages of Piedmont II. This home will check all of the boxes as you make your way through your tour. The first level features a two-car oversized garage, leading into a spacious basement complete with a finished bathroom, and wood floors throughout. The next level will offer a beautiful well-lit and spacious gourmet kitchen with upgraded soft touch cabinets, large center island, stainless steel appliances, formal dining area and a relaxing living room with gas fireplace, also complete with wood floors throughout. The upper level provides a large masters/owners suite complete with sitting room, his and her walk-in closets, luxurious master bath with separate tub and custom shower, wood floors throughout and views of the surrounding nature preservation. This level also features a laundry room and two generous bedrooms with a shared full-sized bathroom. This lot backs to a wooded tree line, has access to additional guest parking, and is walking distance to both pools, tot lots and walking trails. Community features: clubhouse, pools, playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, dog park, acres of wooded Leopold's Preserve conservation-preserve walking/hiking trails. This home is just minutes from I-66, Route 29 and 15, park & ride, hospital, restaurant, shopping and downtown Haymarket/Gainesville.



Small Pets only please.

