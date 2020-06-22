All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 15910 Darling Place - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, VA
/
15910 Darling Place - 1
Last updated June 20 2020 at 5:07 PM

15910 Darling Place - 1

15910 Darling Place · (703) 400-1934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15910 Darling Place, Gainesville, VA 20169

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3435 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Welcome home to this immaculate luxury living townhome located in the Villages of Piedmont II. This home will check all of the boxes as you make your way through your tour. The first level features a two-car oversized garage, leading into a spacious basement complete with a finished bathroom, and wood floors throughout. The next level will offer a beautiful well-lit and spacious gourmet kitchen with upgraded soft touch cabinets, large center island, stainless steel appliances, formal dining area and a relaxing living room with gas fireplace, also complete with wood floors throughout. The upper level provides a large masters/owners suite complete with sitting room, his and her walk-in closets, luxurious master bath with separate tub and custom shower, wood floors throughout and views of the surrounding nature preservation. This level also features a laundry room and two generous bedrooms with a shared full-sized bathroom. This lot backs to a wooded tree line, has access to additional guest parking, and is walking distance to both pools, tot lots and walking trails. Community features: clubhouse, pools, playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, dog park, acres of wooded Leopold's Preserve conservation-preserve walking/hiking trails. This home is just minutes from I-66, Route 29 and 15, park & ride, hospital, restaurant, shopping and downtown Haymarket/Gainesville.

Small Pets only please.
Welcome home to this immaculate luxury living townhome located in the Villages of Piedmont II. This home will check all of the boxes as you make your way through your tour. The first level features a two-car oversized garage, leading into a spacious basement complete with a finished bathroom, and wood floors throughout. The next level will offer a beautiful well-lit and spacious gourmet kitchen with upgraded soft touch cabinets, large center island, stainless steel appliances, formal dining area and a relaxing living room with gas fireplace, also complete with wood floors throughout. The upper level provides a large masters/owners suite complete with sitting room, his and her walk-in closets, luxurious master bath with separate tub and custom shower, wood floors throughout and views of the surrounding nature preservation. This level also features a laundry room and two generous bedrooms with a shared full sized bathroom. This lot backs to a wooded tree line, has access to additional guest parking, and is walking distance to both pools, tot lots and walking trails. Community features: clubhouse, pools, playgrounds, tennis courts, dog park, acres of wooded Leopold's Preserve conservation-preserve walking/hiking trails. This home is just minutes from I-66, Route 29 and 15, park & ride, hospital, restaurant, shopping and downtown Haymarket/Gainesville.

Small Pets only please.

Application Link:

https://thewavyleafgroup.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15910 Darling Place - 1 have any available units?
15910 Darling Place - 1 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15910 Darling Place - 1 have?
Some of 15910 Darling Place - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15910 Darling Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
15910 Darling Place - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15910 Darling Place - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15910 Darling Place - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 15910 Darling Place - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 15910 Darling Place - 1 does offer parking.
Does 15910 Darling Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15910 Darling Place - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15910 Darling Place - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 15910 Darling Place - 1 has a pool.
Does 15910 Darling Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 15910 Darling Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 15910 Darling Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15910 Darling Place - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15910 Darling Place - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15910 Darling Place - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15910 Darling Place - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr
Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr
Gainesville, VA 20155
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd
Gainesville, VA 20155

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville 3 BedroomsGainesville Apartments with Pool
Gainesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MD
Fair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MDBurke Centre, VACherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Somerset

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity