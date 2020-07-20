15117 SANTANDER DRIVE

WOW!!-Owners have invested in beautiful upgrades including Wide plank hrdw on ML - New larger Kit. Island --Granite & Stainless Steel appl. - Classy 2 story entrance foyer leads you into open floor plan w/ Lrg Fam Rm & FPL - DR w/ tray ceiling - 4 BR's up & 3 full Ba.-Upstairs Laundry - Huge fin. LL - Trex deck & stamped concrete Patio and fully Fenced Yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
