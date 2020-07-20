All apartments in Gainesville
15117 SANTANDER DRIVE

15117 Santander Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15117 Santander Drive, Gainesville, VA 20155

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
WOW!!-Owners have invested in beautiful upgrades including Wide plank hrdw on ML - New larger Kit. Island --Granite & Stainless Steel appl. - Classy 2 story entrance foyer leads you into open floor plan w/ Lrg Fam Rm & FPL - DR w/ tray ceiling - 4 BR's up & 3 full Ba.-Upstairs Laundry - Huge fin. LL - Trex deck & stamped concrete Patio and fully Fenced Yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15117 SANTANDER DRIVE have any available units?
15117 SANTANDER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 15117 SANTANDER DRIVE have?
Some of 15117 SANTANDER DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15117 SANTANDER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15117 SANTANDER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15117 SANTANDER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15117 SANTANDER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 15117 SANTANDER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15117 SANTANDER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15117 SANTANDER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15117 SANTANDER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15117 SANTANDER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15117 SANTANDER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15117 SANTANDER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15117 SANTANDER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15117 SANTANDER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15117 SANTANDER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15117 SANTANDER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15117 SANTANDER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
