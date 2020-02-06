15067 Gaffney Circle, Gainesville, VA 20155 Somerset
Amenities
walk in closets
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful brick front TH with Lower level recreation room. Large kitchen with center island. Combined dining & living room for entertaining. Master Suite with walk-in closet & luxury bath with separate soaking tub.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE have any available units?
15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
Is 15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.