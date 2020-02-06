All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:53 AM

15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE

15067 Gaffney Circle · No Longer Available
Location

15067 Gaffney Circle, Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerset

Amenities

walk in closets
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Beautiful brick front TH with Lower level recreation room. Large kitchen with center island. Combined dining & living room for entertaining. Master Suite with walk-in closet & luxury bath with separate soaking tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE have any available units?
15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
Is 15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15067 GAFFNEY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

