Gainesville, VA
14395 FOWLERS MILL DR
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

14395 FOWLERS MILL DR

14395 Fowlers Mill Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

14395 Fowlers Mill Drive, Gainesville, VA 20155
Virginia Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ice maker
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
*NO SMOKERS. NO CATS. * NO EXCEPTIONS ** Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bath TH in sought after Virginia Oaks Community. Well maintained. Large bedrooms. 3 fully finished levels with walk-out basement. Eat-in kitchen. Deck. 1 car garage. Brick patio in fenced yard. Backs to trees and golf course beyond. (Small dogs case by case).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14395 FOWLERS MILL DR have any available units?
14395 FOWLERS MILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 14395 FOWLERS MILL DR have?
Some of 14395 FOWLERS MILL DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14395 FOWLERS MILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
14395 FOWLERS MILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14395 FOWLERS MILL DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 14395 FOWLERS MILL DR is pet friendly.
Does 14395 FOWLERS MILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 14395 FOWLERS MILL DR offers parking.
Does 14395 FOWLERS MILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14395 FOWLERS MILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14395 FOWLERS MILL DR have a pool?
No, 14395 FOWLERS MILL DR does not have a pool.
Does 14395 FOWLERS MILL DR have accessible units?
No, 14395 FOWLERS MILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14395 FOWLERS MILL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14395 FOWLERS MILL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14395 FOWLERS MILL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14395 FOWLERS MILL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
