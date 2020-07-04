Rent Calculator
Gainesville, VA
/
14246 CLUBHOUSE ROAD
Last updated November 25 2019 at 12:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14246 CLUBHOUSE ROAD
14246 Clubhouse Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
14246 Clubhouse Road, Gainesville, VA 20155
Virginia Oaks
Amenities
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14246 CLUBHOUSE ROAD have any available units?
14246 CLUBHOUSE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Gainesville, VA
.
Is 14246 CLUBHOUSE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14246 CLUBHOUSE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14246 CLUBHOUSE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 14246 CLUBHOUSE ROAD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Gainesville
.
Does 14246 CLUBHOUSE ROAD offer parking?
No, 14246 CLUBHOUSE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 14246 CLUBHOUSE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14246 CLUBHOUSE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14246 CLUBHOUSE ROAD have a pool?
No, 14246 CLUBHOUSE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 14246 CLUBHOUSE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14246 CLUBHOUSE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14246 CLUBHOUSE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 14246 CLUBHOUSE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14246 CLUBHOUSE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14246 CLUBHOUSE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
