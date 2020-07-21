All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM

13635 ROCKINGHAM LANE

13635 Rockingham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13635 Rockingham Lane, Gainesville, VA 20155

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Pristine Condo in Sought After Wentworth Green - 3 bedrooms - 2.5 baths - Hardwood Floors - Stainless Appliances - Granite Counters - Over 2600 sq. ft. of Living Space- East to show - This is a MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13635 ROCKINGHAM LANE have any available units?
13635 ROCKINGHAM LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 13635 ROCKINGHAM LANE have?
Some of 13635 ROCKINGHAM LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13635 ROCKINGHAM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13635 ROCKINGHAM LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13635 ROCKINGHAM LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13635 ROCKINGHAM LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 13635 ROCKINGHAM LANE offer parking?
No, 13635 ROCKINGHAM LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13635 ROCKINGHAM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13635 ROCKINGHAM LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13635 ROCKINGHAM LANE have a pool?
No, 13635 ROCKINGHAM LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13635 ROCKINGHAM LANE have accessible units?
No, 13635 ROCKINGHAM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13635 ROCKINGHAM LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13635 ROCKINGHAM LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13635 ROCKINGHAM LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13635 ROCKINGHAM LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
