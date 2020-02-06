Rent Calculator
Last updated March 2 2020 at 11:30 AM
13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43
13625 Rockingham Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
13625 Rockingham Lane, Gainesville, VA 20155
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Condo with lots of upgrades! Includes Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances and over 2,600 sq. ft. of Living Space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 have any available units?
13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gainesville, VA
.
What amenities does 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 have?
Some of 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 currently offering any rent specials?
13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 pet-friendly?
No, 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gainesville
.
Does 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 offer parking?
Yes, 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 offers parking.
Does 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 have a pool?
No, 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 does not have a pool.
Does 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 have accessible units?
No, 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 does not have accessible units.
Does 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 does not have units with air conditioning.
