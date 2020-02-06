All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, VA
/
13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43
Last updated March 2 2020 at 11:30 AM

13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43

13625 Rockingham Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13625 Rockingham Lane, Gainesville, VA 20155

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Condo with lots of upgrades! Includes Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances and over 2,600 sq. ft. of Living Space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 have any available units?
13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 have?
Some of 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 currently offering any rent specials?
13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 pet-friendly?
No, 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 offer parking?
Yes, 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 offers parking.
Does 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 have a pool?
No, 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 does not have a pool.
Does 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 have accessible units?
No, 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 does not have accessible units.
Does 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13625 ROCKINGHAM LN #43 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr
Gainesville, VA 20155
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd
Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr
Gainesville, VA 20155

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville 3 BedroomsGainesville Apartments with Pool
Gainesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MD
Fair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MDBurke Centre, VACherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Somerset

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia